Madhabi Puri Buch appointed new SEBI chief

The Centre on Monday announced the appointment of Madhabi Puri Buch as the new Chairperson of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Smt Madhabi Puri Buch, former Whole Time Member, SEBI, to the post of Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India,” an official notification said.

This is the first time that a woman and a person from the private sector has been chosen for the top post at the SEBI.

The appointment would be initially for three years from the date of assumption of post or until further orders, which is earlier, the notification added.

Buch will replace Ajay Tyagi whose term ends on Monday.

20220228-154405