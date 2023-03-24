BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Madhav Sheth accepts global role at realme, new India head yet to be announced

NewsWire
0
0

Madhav Sheth, VP realme and President, realme International Business Group, on Friday announced he is accepting a new global role at the company, after sources indicated he may quit as the tech brand is bringing a top Chinese executive to run its India business.

In a tweet, Sheth said: “Exciting news! I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve accepted a new role as VP for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global). Excited to take this opportunity and contribute to the company’s success.”

It is still not clear who will run realms India business with Sheth accepting a new global role at the company.

Sources had told IANS that realme is set to make the India announcement as soon as possible, as the domestic smartphone market goes through a churning.

Sheth, being a veteran in the field, clearly has a command over the local market dynamics — something that the upcoming Chinese executive may not have in his kitty.

Another worry for realme, according to industry insiders, is that a Chinese national at the helm may send negative signals to the Indian government which is already after Chinese-run businesses, especially smartphone vendors, which were allegedly involved in tax evasion running into thousands of crores.

Sheth has been at the forefront of creating consumer products with trendsetting technologies, features and designs in India.

20230324-083404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Allana Group emerges as one of India’s largest exporters of wheat

    Google may add AI text-to-image generator to Gboard

    Private equity investments gain momentum during 2015-20

    ED’s summon to Soren heats up Jharkhand politics