Madhavan greets Big B a day after his birthday

Birthday wishes continue to pour in for the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan even a day after his birthday.

Yes, actor Madhavan greeted the legend on Instagram on Wednesday. Madhavan wrote, “When your reaction is still the same after 20 years when you see the God of cinema in person even now. Amitabh Bachchan sir… it’s been a privelege and blessing to be part of the industry in the same era as you.

“Praying for a long healthy life for you, more for our sake than yours. Happy 80th Sir.”

Meanwhile, Creative director Nag Ashwin’s most ambitious project ‘Project K’ starring actor Prabhas in the lead, wished the legend by releasing a new poster of the film on his birthday.

The poster, showing Big B’s fist, reads ‘Legends are immortal’ thereby giving an idea of Big B’s character in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan plays a crucial role in the film that marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

