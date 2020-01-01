Canindia News

Madhavan lauds action against teenager who issued rape threat to MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE012

Actor R. Madhavan has hailed the detainment of the 16-year-old boy in Gujarat, for allegedly issuing rape threat against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s minor daughter. The teenager issued the threat after Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match last week.

“Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni’s Daughter: Police Great job. Time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens,” Madhavan tweeted.

On the work front, Madhavan was recently seen in the OTT-released thriller “Nishabdham”, co-starring Anushka Shetty and Hollywood star Michael Madsen. He will next be seen in “Maara”, the official Tamil remake of the celebrated Malayalam film of 2015, “Charlie” . “Maara” is scheduled to release on December 17.

The actor is also a part of the web show, “7th Sense”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Forgot shoot life was this fun: Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be back on set

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

People know me as Kaleen bhaiya: Pankaj Tripathi

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Prepare, learn, practice: Sushmita Sen’s wise words for little fans

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Preity Zinta is finally back from her digital detox

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Actress Amrita Rao is expecting her first baby with husband RJ Anmol

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

How Covid-19 taught everyone what life is like as a woman

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Rajkummar Rao has a simple success mantra

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Karnataka Police file case against Kangana Ranaut for anti-farmer tweet

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

It takes courage to speak against powerful people in Bollywood: Vivek Agnihotri

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More