Madhavan lauds action against teenager who issued rape threat to MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva

Actor R. Madhavan has hailed the detainment of the 16-year-old boy in Gujarat, for allegedly issuing rape threat against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s minor daughter. The teenager issued the threat after Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match last week.

“Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni’s Daughter: Police Great job. Time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens,” Madhavan tweeted.

On the work front, Madhavan was recently seen in the OTT-released thriller “Nishabdham”, co-starring Anushka Shetty and Hollywood star Michael Madsen. He will next be seen in “Maara”, the official Tamil remake of the celebrated Malayalam film of 2015, “Charlie” . “Maara” is scheduled to release on December 17.

The actor is also a part of the web show, “7th Sense”.