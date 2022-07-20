After having a splendid run in theatres, actor Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 26.

Produced by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures, the film stars Madhavan in the lead and also marks his directorial debut. It also features Simran, Ranjit Kapoor and includes a special cameo by Suriya. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting July 26, 2022 in Tamil, along with Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada language dubs on the service.

Talking about the movie’s OTT premiere, Madhavan said: “It’s an incredible honour for me to be able to bring this story to life. I’m truly humbled by all the love that the movie has already received and am quite excited to see what new milestones hold next for our film with streaming.

“Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi sir was very crucial, and I’m glad that we will be able to reach many more households to inspire, enlighten and entertain through Amazon Prime Video.”

The biographical drama is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for espionage and imprisoned in 1994. The film chronicles his achievements, his passion for the country’s space mission, his unmatched dedication and the accusation that eventually became the biggest personal and professional setback of his life. It is an emotionally charged human narrative with an outstanding performance by actor-director R Madhavan.

20220720-115803