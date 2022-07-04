Yesteryear Hindi cinema’s golden beauty, Madhubala’s biopic has been in the making for quite a few years now.

While the actual production is yet to begin, talks of the biopic have been making the rounds for decades now. Recently, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan revealed that Madhubala’s biopic will not touch upon her equation with actors Dilip Kumar or Kishore Kumar.

Madhubala was said to have been in a relationship with the late Dilip Kumar was many years until the two had a falling out over some legal issue. Likewise, it was believed that Madhubala and Kishore Kumar were married to each other from 1960-69 but Madhubala’s family has always accused the late singer-actor of “abandoning” her in her final days.

Madhubala died at the young age of 36 from a heart ailment. Her biopic has been talked about for years. Her sister Madhur has been working on the biopic ever since Madhubala’s wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussaud’s museum. Officially the project was announced in 2018.

Speaking about it to ETimes, Madhur said, “We are sure that we don’t want to hurt anybody while telling this tale. We don’t want to get into what happened with Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar. They have families, wives and children, too. Every relationship has its ups and downs, but the very same way that we don’t appreciate things being spoken about our father, they too will feel hurt if someone talks about the past. We want to celebrate Madhubala’s life, but we don’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments while doing it.”

Back in 2018, Madhur had made a statement where she stated that she was working on her sister’s biopic and issued a request to everyone in the industry to not do a similar project about her sister without her permission.

She said, “I am going in for a biopic on my sister, which will be produced by my very dear friends, very soon. It’s my humble request to all the well-wishers of Madhubala and whosoever is connected with Bollywood or elsewhere to please not attempt a biopic or anything else based on my sister’s life without my permission.”

Madhubala was deeply in love with Dilip Kumar but the pair never got married. While many believe it was because her father disapproved, Madhur said it was because the two often had ego clashes.

With Kishore Kumar, Madhubala was married to him for nine years until her death. But the couple lived separately for most of their marriage.

Madhubala was born as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehelvi and she made her debut with ‘Basant’ in 1942 as a child artiste. Her first adult role was in the movie, ‘Neel Kamal’ in 1947.

Madhubala was called the tragedy queen of Bollywood and is also called the Indian Marilyn Monroe. She is well known in Bollywood for her classic timeless beauty.