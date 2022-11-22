ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Madhur Bhandarkar on receiving a positive response for his film at IFFI

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar was overwhelmed to see the response his movie ‘India Lockdown’ received after its screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Madhur, who is known for making out-of-the-box films that reflect the reality of society, says after getting so much appreciation at the festival he is sure that the movie will be liked by the audience throughout the country.

He says: “This was ‘India Lockdown”s first public screening and the thunderous response from the festival goers have uplifted my spirit. The performances of all actors have been applauded and this has given me an assurance that ‘India Lockdown’ will be loved by people world over as it is real, relatable, and raw.”

The 54-year-old director is known for his films such as ‘Page-3’, ‘Fashion’, ‘Corporate’ among others. Like his earlier movies, ‘India Lockdown’ is also a movie that brings the reality of that entire period and how the life of people changed after the sudden announcement of lockdown by the government.

The movie deals with the effects of the pandemic and lockdown. It highlights how many became jobless, the issue of migrant workers while going back to their native places, and sex workers deprived of their source of income. The director has attempted to bring the entire reality on-screen.

He adds: “Lockdown was a struggle for everyone, but certain stories had to be narrated and documented. The movie is a product of my observations and portrays those untold stories that showcase a different side to human emotions, from uncertainty and anxiety to loneliness and survival instincts.”

Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi in lead roles, the film will stream on ZEE5 from December 2.

