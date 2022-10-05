ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Madhuri Dixit buys apartment worth Rs 48 crore in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, whose film ‘Maja Ma’ is all set for release on Amazon Prime on Thursday, has purchased a luxurious apartment worth Rs 48 crore in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

The plush property is part of the Indiabulls Blu project and the area of the apartment, which is on the 53rd floor of the building, is reportedly 5,384 square feet. What’s more? The apartment comes with seven car parking spaces.

According to media reports, Madhuri signed the conveyance deed with the seller, Calleis Land Development Private Limited, last month when she paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.4 crore.

The apartment complex overlooks the Arabian Sea and includes other facilities like swimming pool, a football pitch, gym, spa, and a club.

20221005-180201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Onam Surprise: Ineya finally gets TN govt’s 2011 best actress award

    Jacqueline Fernandez to face as many as 50 questions

    Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Jagjeet Sandhi co-star in ‘Escaype Live’

    Rohit Shetty decodes true feelings of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ contestants