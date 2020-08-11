Madhuri Dixit celebrates dance heritage on Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Bollywood dance diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene is celebrating the dance heritage of India as part of Independence Day celebrations. Her online academy, Dance With Madhuri, has launched a global campaign to promote Indian classical and folk dance forms to commemorate the spirit of the nation through the art form.

The month-long campaign will include 11 different dance forms from nine different states of the country.

“In a country of 1.3 billion people, our rich heritage of dance forms holds a very special place and deserves to be celebrated globally. What better occasion to do that than our Independence Day, which is right around the corner,” said Madhuri.

“Our core mission with this initiative remains the same, to give everyone an equal opportunity to learn dance from the best choreographers and experts,” she added.

While Lavani will be taught by Madhuri, dance enthusiasts can learn Kathak from legendary Birju Maharaj, Madhuri and others. Other dance forms include Bharatnatiyam, Ghoomar, Bhangara, and Bihu.

–IANS

