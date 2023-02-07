ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Madhuri Dixit elated with response to her ‘Panchak’ at Pune International Film Fest

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, and Shriram Nene’s second production “Panchak” had its screening recently in the competition section at the ongoing Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), and they are pleased with the response that the film received from the jury.

The film, shot in Konkan, is a dark comedy and deals with the fear of superstition and death. The film features an ensemble cast of the finest artistes from Marathi film, television, and stage, and is shot in picturesque Konkan.

About the response to the film at the fest, Madhuri and Nene, in a joint statement, said: “We were humbled and elated with the response we received at the screening at the festival.”

“When we originally heard the script, we immediately knew we had to produce the film. The content attracted us and we are sure the audiences will love the film.”

Directed by Jayant Jathar and Rahul Awate, the film, an RNM Moving Pictures production, stars Adinath Kothare, Tejashri Pradhan, Anand Ingale, Nandita Patkar, Bharati Acharekar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Satish Alekar, Sagar Talashikar, Dipti Devi, and Ashish Kulkarni.

