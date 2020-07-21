Madhuri Dixit wants to use this lockdown to create unique experiences

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is missing the experience of surfing.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri posted a few throwback pictures where she can be seen enjoying surfing in water.

“Take me back. Experiences shape us into who we become. Let’s use this time in lockdown to create unique experiences for ourselves & our loved ones. Learn a new skill, solve puzzles, cook a meal… Once the world opens up remember to always choose #ExperiencesOverThings. #QuarantineThoughts #TakeMeBack,” she captioned the images.

Madhuri recently made her debut as pop singer with the release of her single, “Candle”. She dedicated the song to Covid-19 frontline workers, saying they are the ones who are shining brightest in these dark times. Also, amid the lockdown, Madhuri has been seen sharing anecdotes from the sets of her old movies, ushering a wave of nostalgia.