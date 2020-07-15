Canindia News

Madhuri Dixit turns poet in quarantine

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared some profound thoughts in a post she has shared on social media.

Madhuri took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a throwback picture, which seems to be have taken during a photoshoot in the nineties.

In the image, Madhuri is seen wearing a brown sweater, scarf and the sun rays render a golden on her flawless skin.

“Laakar thodi si khushi apne chehre par, humne khud ko dusron se ala bana liya, log dhoondte rahe muskraane ka kaaran, humne dusron ki khushi ko pana bana liya. #QuarantineThoughts,” she wrote alongside the image.

Today as we mark #18YearsOfDevdas I dedicate it to the force behind one of my finest dance performances in the film – Saroj ji. सरोज जी के साथ किसी भी गाने को शूट करना हमेशा की तरह शानदार अनुभव होता था। देवदास बहुत ही स्पेशल फिल्म थी, क्योकि इस फिल्म के सारे गाने बहुत ही ग्रैंड थे। मैंने कभी उनके साथ इस तरह का गाना नहीं किया था। हमने बहुत सारे इंडियन गाने किये थे, लेकिन इस तरह का क्लासिकल डांस नहीं और सरोज जी सेमी क्लासिकल डांसर थी। वो कहती थी," ये जरा कत्थक स्टाइल है, संभाल लेना "। आज वो हमारे साथ नहीं हैं , पर ये वो बातें है जो मुझे हमेशा याद रहेंगी। देवदास के सारे गानों पर हमने बहुत मेहनत कि थी। हम सारी रात शूट किया करते थे, शाम 7 बजे से लेकर सुबह होने तक। जब भी मैंने सरोज जी के साथ काम किया, हमने कभी नहीं सोचा की स्टेप्स कितने आसान हो सकते है, पर हमेशा इस बात पर जोर रहा की हम इसे कितना कठिन कर सकते है। "मार डाला" में भी ऐसे कितने क्षण है, जो काफी कठिन थे ऐसा ही एक स्टेप था जहाँ मुझे अपने घुटने पर घूमना था और नीचे झुककर 'मार डाला' स्टेप करना था। पर जब भी मैं अपने घुटने पर घूमती थी, मैं फिसल जाती थी,पर हम बहुत ही निश्चित थे कि हम ऐसे ही इस मूवमेंट को करना चाहते हैं। इस गाने को लेकर हम काफी उत्साहित थे जिस तरह सरोज जी ने 'मार डाला' को चित्रित किया, बहुत ही सुन्दर है। इस गाने में ऐसे काफी सारे मूवमेंट्स हैं जो काफी कठिन हैं, एक शॉट ऐसा है जहाँ  'मार डाला' चार पांच तरीको से कहा जाता है| सरोज जी ने आईडिया निकाला कि इसे मूवमेंट्स में करने के जगह क्यों न हम चेहरे से अभिव्यक्त करें? एक 'मार डाला' जैसे आश्चर्य, एक जैसे उदास 'मार डाला', फिर एक वैसा जैसे मुझे पता है कि तुम मुझसे प्यार नहीं करते पर मैं करती हूँ इस तरह से इस गाने में हमनें काफी बार 'मार डाला' की अलग अलग अभिव्यक्ति दिखाई। इस गाने में सुंदरता है, पीड़ा है, खुशी है, इसमें वो सारे भाव हैं जो चंद्रमुखी ने महसूस किये हैं, और सरोज जी ने वो सारे भाव बहुत ही सुंदरता से चित्रित किये मुझे आज भी याद है जब शूट पैकउप हुआ, सरोज जी के चेहरे पर एक अलग ही मुस्कान थी, वो काफी खुश थी मेरी परफॉरमेंस से|

Earlier this week, on the 18 years of “Devdas”, Madhuri recalled how late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan gave her one of the finest dance performances of her career. Taking to Instagram, Madhuri penned a lengthy post, expressing her love for Saroj Khan and remembering how the late choreographer created the dance “Maar daala” for her.

Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3.

