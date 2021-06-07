Bhavika Motwani, who makes her acting debut with the short film “Red Shirt”, says Madhuri Dixit is her greatest inspiration. The young artist also enjoys watching actress Radhika Apte’s work.

“I’ve grown up watching and learning from Madhuri Dixit ma’am. The way she can say 1,000 words just by her expressions is unmatchable,” Bhavika tells IANS.

She adds: “Currently, I love the films and series Radhika Apte ma’am is doing. The roles she has chosen are not so mainstream, yet raw and beautifully played by her. Every role leaves a mark,” says Bhavika.

“Red Shirt”, a sci-fi thriller based on the impact of social media on people. The film is scheduled to release on June 11.

