Madhuri Dixit made her debut with ‘Abodh’ in 1984. Since then, Madhuri Dixit has been part of Bollywood and worked in countless movies.

Speaking about the 90s and the work culture then, Madhuri spoke to a news portal and said that every generation had different kind of difficulties in being a movie star.

According to the ‘Dil’ actor the industry back then was not as organised as it is now. There was very little planning. The actors did know what the stories would be they would sometimes come on the set and then be handed the dialogues or after they reach the set, they would find out what time the shoot would commence.

But Madhuri added that despite this they made some really good cinema back then.

Speaking further, Madhuri Dixit went on to add that nowadays the moviemaking process is quite organised and systematic. The projects have set budgets and actors already know how many days they have to shoot. The scripts, costumes and looks are pre-decided.

Madhuri added that in this type of a setup actors have a huge advantage and women are now omnipresent on today’s film sets.

As per the ‘Aaja Nachle’ star, actors today can completely get absorbed in the movie and character they are playing whereas there was a time in the 90s when she would work on three to five films at the same time and even work on different movies in double or triple shifts each day.

Workwise, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in her OTT debut with the Netflix original series, ‘Finding Anamika’. The show received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, but it still managed to rake in a record-breaking viewership in India.

Madhuri is currently working on her maiden album, ‘The Film Star’.

