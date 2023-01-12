Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit said that ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Bidipta Chakraborty is capabile of becoming an actress and asked her to enact a scene from her film ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hain’.

Madhuri has given a number of hits and she is also known for her dancing skills. She is a trained Kathak dancer and acted in films such as ‘Tezaab’, ‘Parinda’, ‘Anjaam’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Koyla’, ‘Pukar’, among others.

She made her web debut with ‘The Fame Game’ and she was also seen among the panel of judges on the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’.

Madhuri appeared on the singing reality show for ‘Celebrating Madhuri Dixit Nene’ episode and enjoyed performances by Bidipta onher famous tracks, ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Tu Shayar Hai’, and ‘Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar’.

She said while praising her: “Bidipta is a fantastic singer and the way she performs with eye contact is a brave work which drives everyone to her sweet voice.”

Madhuri also added that she has a potential of becoming an actress and asked her to deliver a dialogue from her hit film ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ which also starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Later, Madhuri danced to the tunes of ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya hai’ during the show.

The top 8 contestants that gave their performance included, Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, and Shivam Singh from Gujarat.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230112-181001