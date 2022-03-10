Madhuri Dixit’s ‘The Fame Game’ has 11.6 million hours of viewership in first week

Madhuri Dixit’s foray into the digital world can be labeled a ‘hit’. Within the first week of its premiere, the Netflix original series has garnered a viewership of 11.6 million hours. It has beaten other popular Indian series and films like ‘Minnal Murali’, ‘Haseena Dillruba’, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen’, ‘Dhamaka’ and others.

For the unversed, Indian content on OTT platforms have found massive success worldwide and according to latest reports, Madhuri Dixit’s ‘The Fame Game’ stands at No. 6 on the Global Top Ten list of Netflix shows.

Based on first week viewership, this show has beaten other Indian movies/shows like ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen’ which is the closest in terms of competition with 11.2 million views, Raveena Tandon’s ‘Aranyak ‘(10.3 million views), ‘Mimi’, Kirti Sanon’s movie about surrogacy, which garnered 9.2 million views and Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s crime black comedy thriller drama ‘Haseena Dillruba’ which got 7.3 million views.

Going past the Indian viewership market, ‘The Fame Game’ is now ranked in the Top 10 of Netflix across 16 countries and it took the top slot viewership not just in India, but also in Pakistan, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The other countries where ‘The Fame Game’ features in the Top Ten includes UAE, Trinidad and Tobago, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Malaysia, Maldives and Australia.

It’s undoubtedly the Indian audiences who have contributed to the viewership globally and it was only natural that Indians would be interested in this show, as it features their much adored superstar of the 90s, Madhuri Dixit.

‘The Fame Game’ is a story about a superstar actress, Anamika Anand (Madhuri Dixit) who suddenly disappears and how the façade of her glittery life slowly peels away as the police and her loved ones look for her. The show released on Netflix on February 25, 2022.