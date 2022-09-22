ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit took to the stage to do what she does best – present a dance performance.

The actress, who once swayed the nation with her iconic number, ‘Ek Do Teen’, was recently in Mumbai for the trailer launch of her upcoming streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’ and time just froze as she set the stage on fire with moves and grace to die for.

The actress also danced with the members of the media fraternity on the song, ‘Boom Padi’.

The trailer was launched at a plush 5-star property in Juhu area of Mumbai. The film is Prime Video’s first original movie and also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Gajraj Rao and Srishti Shrivastava.

The film has flavour of comedy, family drama, romance and colour and has been directed by actor-director-writer Anand Tiwari.

The film will drop on Prime Video on October 6.

