Madhuri shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her ‘classic’

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has heaped praise on actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, whom he called “beautiful” as she shared some behind-the-scene pictures from her photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri posted a video, where she is seen in a pink and gold saree, gold jewellery and her hair neatly tied in a bun.

She captioned the post: “‘Elegance is the only beauty that never fades’ – Audrey Hepburn.”

Reacting to the post, Raveena Tandon commented: “Beauty.”

Anil Kapoor called her “Beautiful .. classic.”

Madhuri was last seen in ‘Maja Ma’, directed by Anand Tiwari. Apart from Madhuri, the film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

