Madhurima Roy: It was thrilling to live and shoot in a forest for ‘Mafia’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Madhurima Roy shot in a forest for her new web show, and she cannot get over the thrill of the experience.

For her new web show “Mafia”, the unit filmed a portion of the drama in the wilds of Jharkhand.

“We lived in a forest, in the outdoors, amidst wild animals. It was a thrilling experience for me. Definitely something I will reminisce and cherish,” Madhurima said.

She recalled excitedly: “One day we got to know there was a cheetah on the prowl! We were scared and yet enticed by the idea. It kept us on tenterhooks.”

Madhurima, who has acted in web series like “Little Things 3”, “Inside Edge 2” and “Code M”, said she tends to merge a little of every role with bits of her personality to create any character she plays.

On her preparation for the character of Tania in “Mafia”, she said: “My director and producer spoke to me at length about who she is, where she comes from, what are her strengths and weaknesses, and what makes her vulnerable. As we began shooting, I discovered a lot of Tania in me.”

For Madhurima, there was another reason why she was excited about the show: “This was my first bilingual web series, in Hindi and Bangla. Bangla as a first. Even working with my colleagues from the Bengali film industry was a very enhancing experience. I worked with a bunch of supremely talented actors and learnt a lot at every step,” she said, adding: “The script switches between two timelines, so it was imperative to know the story to the tee.”

“One really exciting memory was the day we actually played Mafia post shoot at night. While we started playing the game, we realised how psychologically testing and exciting the game gradually becomes. You tend to know the best and worst of thought patterns of each other. It helped us understand each other and gave us a clearer context of the story,” she said.

