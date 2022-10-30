INDIA

Madhya Pradesh CM visits Heartfulness headquarters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (INS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday visited the ‘Kanha Shanti Vanam’ here on a special spiritual pilgrimage and met Kamlesh Patel Daaji, guide of the Heartfulness centre.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife Sadhna Singh Chauhan. Chouhan also discussed with the Daaji the developmental projects in Madhya Pradesh in association with Heartfulness.

On the occasion, Chouhan launched a book titled ‘Nasha Mukti’ by Shri Ram Chandra Mission. The book outlines Heartfulness techniques that have helped scores of people and has been translated into Hindi as well.

Chouhan also launched a Nasha Mukti app that provides tips for de-addiction and a toll-free number to connect with doctors and therapists for treatment of severe cases of addiction.

The government of Madhya Pradesh and the Heartfulness centre have had a strong association with a number of initiatives catering to various needs.

‘It’s not only meditation and yoga that Heartfulness is helping us with. They have a number of activities being taken up here. In the current times, it is not possible to renounce everything and retreat to the forests to seek God. We can perform our mundane duties and still achieve God,’ Chouhan said.

