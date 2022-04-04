Madhya Pradesh, in the last 15 years, has traversed the path from a “BIMARU” state to emerge as a developing state, and will soon figure in the list of the developed states of India, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Launching the first edition of the “Madhya Pradesh Sushashan and Development Report (MPSDR) 2022”, prepared by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA), in presence of Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitendra Singh, Narendra Tomar, various ambassadors, and UN agency officials, he said that his state is the fastest growing state in the country with a growth rate of 19.70 per cent.

“The state contribution in Indian economy has increased from 2.6 per cent to 3.6 per cent. We are working under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We used to be called a ‘BIMARU’ state, if we see the journey of 15 years, Madhya Pradesh has become a developing state out of Bimaru state,” he said.

Chouhan noted that the special efforts are being made for Madhya Pradesh wheat to be recognised across the world, while the state is number one in the production of pulses and oilseeds, and has outpaced Punjab and Haryana in rice production.

About the state government efforts for encouraging agricultural production, he said that the increase in irrigatedn area is behind the bumper production of crops in Madhya Pradesh. Seven and a half lakhs areas were irrigated which has been increased to 43 lakh hectares in the state, he said.

Chouhan, however, said that there are some areas like education and health where more work needs to be done.

The Madhya Pradesh Sushashan and Development Report 2022 is the first of its kind document that brings forth the unique governance practices of Madhya Pradesh which includes community engagement and participation, robust policy measures, efficient delivery systems, evidence-based decision-making and comprehensive monitoring. It aims to document and discuss the features of good governance, its monitoring framework, and its implications in key sectors in the state.

The MPSDR 2022 comprises 12 chapters categorised into five sections. The first section on Good Governance comprises two chapters including an introduction to good governance and various initiatives undertaken by the state over the last 15 years. Some of the initiatives taken by the Madhya Pradesh government in this context includes the establishment of the School of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Guarantee Act, 2010, the Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh Roadmap, Samadhan Online, CM Helpline, Lok Sewa Kendra, Ankur Mission, Jan Sunvai Programme, ease of doing business, etc. have been detailed out in this section.

