Madhya Pradesh limping back to normal after CAA protests

Bhopal, Dec 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh was limping back to normalcy after nearly a week of stress over the National Citizenship Register and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In Jabalpur which witnessed violence on Thursday and Friday, curfew was relaxed for one and half hour in two phases in areas under four police stations, said Jabalpur’s Superintendent of Police, Amit Singh.

“The relaxation period passed off peacefully as people came out of their houses and purchased essential commodities,” said Singh.

At least 35 people were arrested in connection with Friday’s violent protests that left 20 police personnel injured, the SP said.

According to District Magistrate Bharat Singh’s orders, the first phase from 3 to 4.30 p.m. covered the Hanumatal police station area and parts of Adhartal Police station while second phase from 4.30 to 6 p.m. covered Gohalpur and parts of Kotwali police station areas.

On Saturday the Congress appealed to people including other political parties and individuals who are opposed to the divisive laws to join its 1 km long foot march led by Chief Minister and state chief Kamal Nath scheduled on December 25.

A meeting was held at the PCC office work out the details of the march. A Congress spokesperson said the NCR and CAA are going to divide the country and must therefore be opposed.

–IANS

naidu/vd