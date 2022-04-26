SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Madhya Pradesh, Republican Sports Club, SAIL Hockey Academy register contrasting wins

Mohammad Zaid Khan struck four goals while Shreyas Dhupe and Haider Ali scored a hat-trick each as Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy thrashed R.V Academy 16-0 in a pool match at the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men’s Academy National Championship 2022, here on Tuesday.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Republican Sports Club, SAIL Hockey Academy and Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy also continued their winning run with comprehensive victories in their respective pool matches.

In the opening match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy thrashed R.V Academy of Hockey rode on the brilliant performance of Mohammad Zaid Khan (15′, 28′, 39′, 60′), who starred with four goals. Shreyas Dhupe (9′, 11′, 38′) and Haider Ali (19′, 34′, 42′) slammed a hat tricks each while Shailendra Singh (13′, 43′), Mohd Konain Dad (37′, 58′), Ali Ahmed (47′) and Talem Priyobarta (52′) also got on the scoresheet to hand Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy a convincing win.

In the second match of the day, Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur played out a 1-1 draw in Pool B. Jaskaran Singh (12′) gave Smart Hockey Academy the lead which was cancelled out by Raja Karan Hockey Academy through Sandeep Singh’s goal in the 59th minute.

In the second Pool B game, Republican Sports Club defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 4-1. Bhavik Chandane (14′, 40′) and Pawan Babulal Samantrai (35′, 60′) scored a brace each for the winning team, while Sundaram Chandhru (18′) scored a consolation goal for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.

In the penultimate match of the day, SAIL Hockey Academy beat Namdhari XI 3-1 in Pool C. Captain Kerobin Lakra (33′), Mukesh Tete (39′) and Sonu Nishad (58′) scored for SAIL Hockey Academy, while Namdhari XI’s lone goal came from the stick of Hanspal Singh (56′).

In the final match of the day, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy outplayed Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 7-0 in Pool C. Rohit (19′, 48′, 54′) and Aman Sharma (42′, 57′, 58′) struck hat tricks each, while Lalit Kumar (60′) scored the other goal for the winning side.

