Madhya Pradesh witnesses unseasonal rain, hailstorm

Unseasonal rainfall along with hailstorm were witnessed in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Indore on Sunday, the Met Office said.

According to the data received from the regional office of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here in Bhopal, till 5.30 p.m. (Sunday), Khajuraho received the highest 44.4 mm rainfall, while 35.1 mm rain was recorded in Bhopal.

In Bhopal, the sky was cloudy since morning and the city received light showers at different intervals. However, in the afternoon, the city received moderate rainfall.

Indore recorded 14.2 mm rain, while the only hill station in Madhya Pradesh, Pachmarhi, witnessed 14 mm rainfall.

The IMD has predicted that light to moderate rain with hailstorms and lightning are likely to continue till May 4 in several parts of the state.

The weather office in Bhopal said that due to moisture from the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the activation of the Western Disturbance, rainy weather will prevail till the first week of May.

