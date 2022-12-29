Madon Polo will take on the Mayfair Polo team in the final of The New Year’s Cup 2022 hosted by the Amateur Riders Club at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here on Friday.

In the semifinals played on Wednesday evening, Mayfair Polo defeated Young Anchor Polo 9-5 while in the other semifinal, Madon Polo beat MYQ by the same margin to set up a summit clash.

In the first semifinal, Mayfair took an early lead against Young Anchor. In the first chukker, Daniel Otamendi opened the account for his team Mayfair Polo to take the lead. He soon scored another goal to double his team’s tally. In the second half of the first chukker, Otamendi scored another goal to complete his hat-trick giving Mayfair Polo a three-goal lead.

In the second chukker, Daniel Otamendi further showcased his skills as he scored the fourth goal. In the second half of the chukker, the fans finally got a new name to cheer as Anay Shah scored the fifth goal for Mayfair Polo. Both the teams fought hard but failed to create any great chances, the scoreline at the end of the second chukker was 5-0 in favour of Mayfair Polo.

In the third chukker, Jayvirsinh Gohil scored the sixth goal for Mayfair Polo with a splendid run and took his team to further lead. In the second half of the third chukker, Anay Shah scored once again this time with a beautiful shot. V. Bajaj finally scored a goal for Young Anchors Polo giving their fans something to cheer for. Anay Shah scored once again for Mayfair Polo giving them an unassailable lead and bringing the scoreline to 8-1 at the end of the third quarter.

In the final chukker of the game, Mayfair Polo scored their ninth goal of the game through Anay Shah, eventually winning 9-5.

In the second semifinal, Madon Polo got the better of MYQ in a well-fought contest.

In the first chukker, Akhil Siroi from Madon Polo scored the opening goal of the game through a penalty from 40 yards. Shyam Mehta of MYQ came really close but failed to convert the chance. In the second half of the first chukker, Sunny Patel scored with a beautiful long shot to bring the scores to a level. The scoreline at the end of the first chukker was 1-1.

In the second chukker, Madon Polo took the lead through Akhil Siroi’s penalty once again. After a wonderful long pass, Shyam Mehta equalized for MYQ (2-2). In the second half of the chukker, Simran Shergill gave his team the lead after a splendid air shot, however, MYQ were quick to respond as Navin Singh after a rapid run from the middle of the ground took it all the way into the goal. This time a penalty was awarded to MYQ which was dispatched confidently by Sunny Patel to give them the lead for the first time in the game. Just before the end of the chukker, Simran Shergil scored to equalise for Madon Polo. The scoreline at the end of the second chukker was 4-4.

In the third chukker, Shyam Mehta scored the fifth goal for his team after a smart play of passing by MYQ. Late in the third chukker, Akhil scored and levelled the score once again as the teams remained tied 5-5.

In the fourth and final chukker of the match, Madon Polo took the lead through Akhil. Madon Polo scored once again after a scrappy fight for the ball in front of MYQ’s goal. Simran Shergill scored again to give his team a three-goal lead. Deep in the fourth chukker, Simran Shergill scored another goal to make sure Madon Polo reached the final with a 9-5 scoreline.

