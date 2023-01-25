ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Madonna biopic starring Julia Garner scrapped as singer embarks on world tour

NewsWire
0
0

The anticipated biopic of music legend Madonna is taking an indefinite holiday. The project, which the icon was going to direct herself, is no longer in development at Universal Pictures.

Speculation over the fate of the movie began instantly after Madonna announced a career-spanning world tour last week — one that sold out shows in New York, London, Paris and other cities in minutes, reports ‘Variety’.

Insiders familiar with Madonna said her sole focus is the tour, but she remains committed to making a film about her life one day.

While announced in 2020, development on the film lingered on through the end of 2022.

Madonna worked on two script drafts encompassing large periods of her creative and personal life. An earlier version was written with Oscar winner Diablo Cody (their writing sessions were widely disseminated on social media).

Erin Cressida Wilson (‘Secretary’, ‘The Girl on the Train’) took a second pass.

Last June, Variety broke the news that Emmy and Golden Globe winner Garner had won the role of the pop icon.

It followed a gruelling week-long bake-off among a group of young actors (including Florence Pugh, “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie, Odessa Young and Bebe Rexha) who attended singing and dancing bootcamp.

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley brought the project to the studio with producer Amy Pascal, whose eponymous production company is set up on the Uni lot.

Sara Zambreno and long-time Madonna manager Guy Oseary were set to executive produce. The project would have marked a reunion for Madonna and Pascal, who worked together on the 1992 baseball classic ‘A League of Their Own’.

Madonna has two feature films to her name as a director: ‘Filth and Wisdom’, a 2008 dramedy set in the UK, and 2011’s ‘W.E.’, a historical romance about King Edward VIII’s abdication of the British throne to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

20230125-104203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Romola Garai on playing ‘Blood Mary’ in historical drama ‘Becoming Elizabeth’

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Vegas after Grammys...

    David Duchovny to write, direct and star in adaptation of his...

    Ethan Slater to star opposite Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’