ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Madonna flashes bare bust in risque video after begging trolls to ‘stop bullying’ her

NewsWire
0
3

Just days after warning social media trolls to “stop bullying” her, 64-year-old Queen of pop Madonna flashed her bare bust in a risque new video.

Making use of her Instagram account on Monday, November 21, the “Vogue” songstress posted a very sexy video with a caption that read: “I’m in the mood for love.” In the clip, the Queen of Pop wore a nude corset, matching underwear, a brown fur coat, classic fishnet stockings and gold heels, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The footage saw Madonna covering herself with bottles of wine before she showed off her legs in gold heels. The star, who sported colored contact lenses and red hair, revealed her taut visage as she lay across an oak table adorned with candles before the video quickly took a risque turn.

Madonna was later seen cupping her breast before striking a raunchy pose in the final frame and exposing her nipple. She added a track from Miles Davis’ 1958 album, “Ascenseur Pour L’echafaud”, to the video.

The post will have been in breach of Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy, which previously restricted Madonna to go Live. Expressing her disappointment, the mother-of-six slammed the social media platform in May, “Guys we’re gonna go Live. What the f**k? We’re blocked from Live? Ew, what’s happening? I’ve never worn so many clothes in my life. I’m speechless!”

Back in November 2021, the ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ songstress defiantly reposted images of herself posing suggestively on a bed after Instagram had taken them down “without warning” and was “astounded” that they had been removed because her nipple was on show.

Madonna’s latest sexy video came a few days after she was bullied by social media trolls following 50 Cent drama.

20221122-172002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madonna: My father taught me importance of earning one’s way in...

    It was no fun: Brendan Fraser on Tom Cruise-starrer ‘The Mummy’...

    Elon Musk takes mom Maye to Met Gala 2022 days after...

    Adele announces her first song in six years – ‘Easy On...