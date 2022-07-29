Queen of Pop Madonna has shared she’s been “hacking off my limbs” working on the flick about her life and career.

She told Variety: “I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.”

It’s been reported that ‘Inventing Anna’ star Julia Garner, 28, is to play the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker, though nothing is confirmed yet.

Madonna has spilled that she came to make the movie because she was fed up with men wanting to tell her story in a misogynistic way, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, aNo one’s going to tell my story, but me.'”

The ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker also ruled out selling the rights to her back catalogue like Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young have done lately.

She told the outlet: “Because they’re my songs. Ownership is everything isn’t it?”

In 2021, Madonna released a trap version of her 1998 hit ‘Frozen’ after it went viral on TikTok, and four remixes followed.

It came after the music legend announced her plans to re-release her back catalogue.

She said: “I’m just looking for interesting, fun ways to re-release my catalogue and introduce my music to a new generation.”

The ‘Vogue’ singer hinted she’s planning to head out on tour again.

Madonna added: “The whole thing with ‘Frozen’ was so fun, but I woke up one day and went, ‘I’m sick of living in the past!’ I want to go on tour again, I’m a creature of the stage. That is my happy place.”

