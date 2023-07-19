‘Queen of Pop’ Madonna is back on social media since her health scare, and was seen looking fresh-faced and happy in an Instagram post.

The ‘Like a Virgin’ singer posted a picture of herself attired in a white-and-pink top and cuddling a huge bouquet of pink roses. Her blonde hair is styled in two braids.

“‘A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world,’” the ‘Material Girl’ singer wrote in a quote attributed to writer Leo Buscaglia. “Thank you.”

She also shared two selfies on her Instagram Story in which she is seen hugging a purple plush toy.

Madonna, 64, was hospitalised for a “serious bacterial infection” on June 24 and is now recovering at home.

Fans praised the singer’s return with thousands sharing their support in the comments as she continues to recover from her worrying health scare.

One fan wrote: “Love you, Madonna! Your post made my day. Glad to see you are recovering!” while another said: “We are here all for you! We love you so much!!!!”

Another posted: “Get well soon! We love and cannot wait to see you thrive again”.

At the time of her hospitalisation, her longtime manager, Guy Oseary had announced on Instagram that Madonna was expected to make a full recovery, but would be postponing her Celebration Tour.

The tour, meant to mark her 40th career anniversary, was initially set to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver. A statement released by the star earlier this month said the current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and start the European leg in October as planned.

In a statement on July 10, Madonna wrote: “I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

2023071941961