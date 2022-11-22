ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Madonna trolled for blending ‘Avatar’ with ‘Avatar The Last Airbender’

Queen of pop Madonna has failed to distinguish James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ and Nickelodeon’s ‘Avatar the Last Airbender’.

The ‘Material Girl’ singer is now getting trolled on social media after using the blue ‘Avatar’ camera filter and “Avatar the Last Airbender” soundtrack at the same time, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Sunday, November 20, the 64-year-old star turned to her TikTok account to upload a video that saw her and her kids rocking the blue Avatar filter. Interestingly, she added a soundtrack of ‘Avatar the Last Airbender’ to the clip.

Noticing the mishap, many social media users pointed out that Madonna wore the wrong sound in the comments section.

“WRONG AVATAR GIRLLL,” one person commented, with another chiming in: “mother the audio you used is from Avatar: The Last Airbender, an amazing cartoon from nikelodeon.”

A third found it funny as writing: “hahahahah not the audio.” Someone else added: “Avatar cartoon and Avatar James Cameron lol.” Echoing a similar statement, a fifth penned: “Bestie this song is from Avatar the last airbender, not Avatar the movie about blue aliens.”

Another joked, “Lol yip yip I guess,” referring to Avatar Aang’s loyal sky bison Appa on “Avatar the Last Airbender”. A different person quipped: “at least we know that her is in charge of his account.”

Others defended the Queen of Pop, with one stressing: “she’s madonna she doesn’t care which avatar is which.”

A second pointed out: “Queen blending avatar and avatar.” A separate user said: “She’s been doing what she wants all her life. No one can tell the queen s**tt.”

Madonna’s TikTok video came just days after she was involved in a feud with 50 Cent.

20221122-121003

