The Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned the appeal of the deposed coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam (OPS), against the single bench order of the high court, to Friday.

A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq deferred the appeal to Friday. The petitions by the associates of OPS, H. Manoj Pandian, R. Vaithalingam, and J.C.D. Prabhakar will also be now heard on Friday.

The appeal was filed against the order of the single bench judge of Justice Kumaresh Babu, who rejected the petition to stay the July 11, 2022 general council meeting of the AIADMK that expelled OPS and announced Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim general secretary.

The single bench court also refused to stay the election to the post of general secretary after which Palaniswami (EPS) was announced as the general secretary of the party.

