INDIA

Madras HC advocates write letter to Prez Murmu to recall TN Guv

A group of advocates of Madras High Court has written a letter to the President Droupadi Murmu to call back Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

The advocates in the letter informed the President that calling the Governor back would lead to an increase in law and order situation in the state as envisaged by the constitution. The letter said that the Governor had dismissed Tamil Nadu minister, Senthil Balaji without any powers envisaged in the constitution of India.

The advocates also mentioned that the Governor was also trying to project himself as an alternate power centre to the elected government which was not good. They mentioned that the Power of the Governor under Article 164(!) of the Constitution could not act on its own discretion and added that the Governor was bound to act according to the advice of the Chief Minister.

The letter also mentioned that the Governor dismissing Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers was an absolute violation of Articles 163 and 164 of the Constitution.

It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi and the Stalin government have been on a confrontationist path which had often led to public spats.

2023070232725

