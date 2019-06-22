Madras HC allows Rajiv killing convict to argue her parole case

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict S. Nalini to argue her parole case in person and ordered the Vellore Central Prison authorities to produce here on July 5.

Hearing her plea for six-months parole to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding, the High Court ordered the jail authorities to produce her on July 5.

In her plea, Nalini said every life convict was entitled to one month of ordinary leave after completing two years in prison and she had not taken the leave even once during the past 27 years she had spent in jail.

She also said she would like to argue her case in person.

Nalini is one of the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The other six are V. Sriharan alias Murugan, husband of Nalini, A.G. Perarivalan, T. Suthendraraja alais Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Ravichandran. They include both Indians and Sri Lankans.

All seven have been in prison since 1991, the year a woman Tamil Tiger suicide bomber blew up Rajiv Gandhi at an election rally near Chennai.

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) was blamed for the assassination. The Sri Lankan military crushed the Tamil Tigers in 2009.

