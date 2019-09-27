Madras HC allows TN govt to put up welcome banners for Modi, Jinping

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Thursday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to erect banners welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The leaders of the two nations will be meeting at the historic Mamallapuram near here during the second Indo-China Summit to be held from October 11-13.

The state government had sought the court’s permission to put up welcome banners from the Chennai airport to Mamallapuram.

The court, while permitting the state government to put up banners, said that they should not hinder the public.

The court had come down heavily on the state government for not curbing illegal banners after a 23-year old girl was died in an illegal banner related accident on September 12.

R. Subasri was run over by a water tanker after she fell off the two-wheeler she was driving when an illegal banner fell on her. The banner was put up by AIADMK leader Jayagopal for his son’s wedding.

–IANS

vj/rtp