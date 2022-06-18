The Madras High Court registry has directed the judicial officers across Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry to celebrate International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21.

The Principal District Judges (PDJs) have been instructed to ensure the participation of Judicial officers, court staff, and lawyers in a 40-minute demonstration of yoga. The yoga demonstration will be preceded by a 20-minute speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The registrar general of Madras High Court in an official mail to the Principal District Judges said that the Union Ministry of Law and Justice had sent a mail stating that the Ministry of Ayush was celebrating IDY 2022 as part of the Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav at 75 iconic locations throughout the country. The Ministry of Law also said that the International Day of Yoga will be celebrated at the Supreme Court and all the High courts of the country.

The Ministry of Law and Justice also directed that the IDY be observed in all the District courts and subordinate courts with the participation of judicial officers, bar, and other associated individuals and entities.

The Madras High Court Registry also directed the Principal District Judges in Tamil Nadu and the Chief Justice of Puducherry to ensure the participation of lawyers also in the celebration and to display the logo of IDY during the event.

20220618-181804