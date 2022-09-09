INDIA

Madras HC directs NMC on fixing low fee for Pvt Medical College seats

NewsWire
0
0

The Madras High court on Friday directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to take a relook into an office memorandum issued by it on February 3 regarding the fee structure for deemed to be universities and self-financing medical colleges.

Notably, the NMC had on February 3, issued a memorandum insisting that the fee for 50 per cent of seats in deemed to be universities and self-financing colleges must be on par with that of the fee collected in government medical colleges in the respective state or union territory.

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N. Mala called upon the NMC to revisit the memorandum as some aspects such as the possibility of many seats falling vacant in the other 50 pe cent due to high fees have not been considered.

The judges ordered that the reconsideration has to be done at the earliest but said that till that time the present fee structure would continue.

The judgment was delivered on a batch of writ petitions filed by a group of deemed to be universities and self-financing medical colleges from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. These colleges have challenged the constitutional validity of Section 10(1)(i) as also the consequential office memorandum issued on February 3.

The bench, however, upheld the constitutional validity of Section 10(1)(i) of the National Medical Commission Act of 2019 under which the office memorandum had been issued.

It may be noted that this provision gives power to the NMC to frame guidelines for the determination of fees and other charges with respect f 50% of seats in private medical colleges deemed to be universities.

The petitioners had contended that it was not possible to run their institutions by collecting the highly subsidized fees charged by government colleges. The colleges argued that they will be forced to charge a very high fee to the other 50% of students which they may not be able afford.

20220909-131602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Patanjali releases research paper on Ayurvedic medicine against Covid

    Right to protest can’t be termed terrorist act under UAPA: HC

    Shah calls on ministers to give priority to organisation’s work

    76% of Indian travellers agree technology helps alleviate anxiety around travel