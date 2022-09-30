INDIA

Madras HC directs TN Police to allow RSS route march on Nov 6

NewsWire
0
0

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to allow the RSS to conduct its march on November 6.

A bench of Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan gave the decision on a petition filed by the RSS’ Thiruvallur district Joint Secretary, R. Karthikeyan against the district administration banning the route march on Gandhi Jayanthi Day (October 2).

The state police had later banned the route march on October 2, announced by the RSS at 50 places in the state, citing the law and order situation. The state government informed the court that it fears adverse effect on the law and order situation in allowing the RSS to take out a procession immediately after the Union government banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

The VCK and the left parties, CPI and CPI-M had also planned to conduct a rally on October 2 to counter the RSS march. However, the state government banned the rally, leading to VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan lashing out against its ally, the DMK.

20220930-170202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two held for robbing UP, Bihar labourers on pretext of free...

    Swatantra Dev quits as leader UP Council, Keshav Maurya new leader

    K.L Rahul vows to make a strong comeback, wishes Rishabh Pant...

    CWG a lot poorer without shooting; for me, the Games don’t...