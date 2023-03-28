INDIA

Madras HC dismisses petition challenging AIADMK general council meet

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed all petitions challenging the general council resolutions of the AIADMK filed by the O. Panneerselvam (OPS) faction. The verdict gives the party interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) big relief.

The court also rejected interim applications by Panneerselvam and his aides, Manoj Pandian, R. Vaithalingam and J.C.D. Prabhakar against the AIADMK general council meeting of July 11, 2022.

The court also rejected the plea by the OPS faction to prevent the general secretary elections of the party.

Single bench judge, Justice Kumaresh Babu passed the verdict and dismissed all the petitions challenging the July 11, 2022 resolutions of the AIADMK general council meeting that made Palaniswami the interim general secretary of the party.

The OPS faction immediately moved an appeal before the division bench of the Madras high court headed by Justice R. Mahadevan against this verdict for an urgent hearing. The judge informed the petitioners that the court will hear the case on Wednesday (March 29).

20230328-121602

