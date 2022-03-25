INDIA

Madras HC gets two new judges

NewsWire
0
8

The Madras High Court will get two new judges after the Union government notified their appointments.

They are N. Mala, currently the government pleader of Puducherry with 32 years of bar experience, and S. Sounther, who has 28 years of experience as a practicing advocate.

The appointments will take the strength of judges in the high court to 61 as against the sanctioned strength of 75.

Mala enrolled as an advocate in August 1989 and specialised in writ and civil appellate side. She has appeared and conducted cases before the Supreme Court, Madras High Court, and various tribunals across the state.

Appointed as the government pleader for Puducherry in 2020, she became the first woman to hold that office.

Sounthar enrolled as an advocate in 1993 and specialised in writ, civil appellate, criminal, labour, and service matters.

Meanwhile, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, who retired from the high court, has been appointed a full-time member of the National Green Tribunal for a period of four years.

20220325-160802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Can’t compare sedition charges to Emergency: Goa BJP official

    Alapan Bandyopadhyay moves CAT challenging probe against him

    Gadkari lays foundation stones of road projects costing Rs 6,155 cr...

    Fate of ‘Poonjar Lion,’ flamboyant media baron Kumar and turncoat Jose...