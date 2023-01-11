The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted an interim stay to 25 employees of the Tamil Nadu milk cooperative ‘Aavin’ who were removed from service.

The employees who joined service during the previous AIADMK regime were removed citing irregularities in their appointment.

A bench of Justice Abdul Quddhose admitted a batch of writ petitions filed by 25 employees and granted an interim stay on their termination orders.

In the lead petition, D. Elumalai, a heavy vehicle driver in the Tiruppur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd and appointed in 2021 during the previous AIADMK regime, stated that he got the posting after applying in a proper manner for the notification issued on December 18, 2020 and attending all the procedures.

Elumalai stated that he had applied for the post of heavy vehicle driver as 5 posts of heavy vehicle drivers were notified. The petitioner in the prayer stated that he had appeared for a skill examination test conducted on February 1, 2021, and appeared for an interview on February 9, 2021.

He said that he was appointed for the post of heavy duty driver on February 25, 2021, and joined duty the next day. The petitioner said that 25 others had also joined with him based on the above said notification against the sanctioned vacancies. However, in the prayer, he mentioned that when there was a change of regime in Tamil Nadu, the Deputy Registrar (Dairy) directed him and others to appear for an inquiry on their appointments.

Elumalai stated that on January 4, orders were passed cancelling his appointment as well as of others, and requested the Madras High Court to intervene and to quash the orders.

