INDIA

Madras HC imposes conditions for cock fight during Pongal

NewsWire
The traditional cock fight during the Pongal festival at Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district will be conducted in line with the restrictions imposed by the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

A division bench of Justices V.M. Velumani and R. Hemalatha has directed organisers of the cock fight to give an undertaking that they would follow the court’s directives on a petition filed by M. Munuswamy of R.K. Pettai to direct the Superintendent of Police, Thiruvallur to consider his application for conducting a cock fight on January 17, 18, and 19 as part of the Pongal festival celebrations.

In its order, the bench said: “During the cock fight, no injuries should be caused to the birds. Birds should not be intoxicated with any alcoholic substance and no knives should be tied around the legs of the birds, with the tip dipped in poisonous substances.”

The court also directed to provide police protection and asked the organisers to bear the expenses for this. It also stated that veterinary doctors should ensure that no animal should be intoxicated.

The judges also directed that only owners of the cocks should be allowed to visit the premises of the cock fight and spectators should be given a separate place to watch the fight. The court warned the organisers not to allow any gambling at the event. It also banned communal songs being played during the cock fight and also asked the organisers not to erect flex boards in support of the cocks.

The court also directed the police to take necessary action if there were any violations of its directives.

In almost all villages of Tamil Nadu, cock fights are a major event in which blades and knives are tied to the legs of cocks which fight against each other. Often huge amounts are placed as bets for the winning cock and the court directive is a major blow to the organisers who are conducting the cock-fights.

