INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Madras HC initiates suo motu proceedings against online games

NewsWire
0
0

The Madras High Court on Thursday commenced suo motu proceedings against online games to which students are getting increasingly addicted.

A division bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought a response from the Central government and state government in this regard as well as sought a response from social media players on this.

The court observed that students are getting addicted to online games, most of which are violent and this leads to fights at home between these online game addicts and their parents and siblings.

It also said that several students and youngsters addicted to online games commit suicide. “There is an emergent need to curb the menace of these types of online games. We should sensitise the youth and more particularly the students. The police and social activists have a definite role to play in this.”

The court also observed that the future of the nation was in the hands of the youngsters and that they should be fit physically, psychologically, economically, and socially.

It also said that the parents have a primary responsibility to watch what their children were doing with their smartphones and computers. The court also said that those who are playing online games must be given counseling and they should be made to uninstall the game.

20221013-175403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED arrests RJD RS Member AD Singh in Fertilizer scam case

    Maha ‘honour killing’: Youth chops sister’s head, parades in locality

    Unable to collect water tax in rural areas, MP govt falls...

    Gurinder to lead India men’s team in Hockey 5s tournament at...