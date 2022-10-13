The Madras High Court on Thursday commenced suo motu proceedings against online games to which students are getting increasingly addicted.

A division bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought a response from the Central government and state government in this regard as well as sought a response from social media players on this.

The court observed that students are getting addicted to online games, most of which are violent and this leads to fights at home between these online game addicts and their parents and siblings.

It also said that several students and youngsters addicted to online games commit suicide. “There is an emergent need to curb the menace of these types of online games. We should sensitise the youth and more particularly the students. The police and social activists have a definite role to play in this.”

The court also observed that the future of the nation was in the hands of the youngsters and that they should be fit physically, psychologically, economically, and socially.

It also said that the parents have a primary responsibility to watch what their children were doing with their smartphones and computers. The court also said that those who are playing online games must be given counseling and they should be made to uninstall the game.

