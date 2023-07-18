INDIA

Madras HC junks DMK leader Bharathi’s plea against EPS

Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by DMK leader and party organizing secretary R.S. Bharathi against former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) in an alleged highway tender scam.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that there was no infirmity in the preliminary investigation conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in 2018.

The DVAC investigating officer had then cleared the name of EPS.

DMK leader RS Bharathi had filed a petition against EPS in 2018 alleging that he had awarded contracts in the highway department based on favouritism when he was Chief Minister of the state.

The petitioner said that there was corruption to the tune of Rs 4800 crore and had heavy losses to the exchequer.

The Madras High court had ordered a CBI probe into the matter which was opposed by EPS in the Supreme Court.

The apex court revised the High Court order in 2022.

On July 6, R.S. Bharathi moved the Madras High Court seeking further investigation.

A single bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the petition saying that further investigation was not required after a regime change.

