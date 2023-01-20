INDIA

Madras HC notice on plea for shutting liquor shops earlier

The Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government on a plea for shutting down liquor shops in the state by 9.30 p.m. instead of the present 10 p.m..

A bench of Acting Chief Justice, T. Raja and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy sought the response while hearing a petition filed by Gopinathan and Mohan of Vengathur village in Tiruvallur district for direction to the government to shut down Tasmac shops by 9.30 p.m.

The petitioners said that several people were seen consuming liquor on the roads after 10 p.m. and creating a disturbance and this was affecting to peaceful living of the people.

Tasmac in its reply informed the court that the timing to open and close its outlets was purely a policy decision of the state government.

There have been several instances of people getting engaged in violence late in the night after consuming liquor from the outlets.

The bench adjourned the matter for a week after recording the submissions by both parties.

