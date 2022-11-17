INDIA

Madras HC quashes ED case against former Union Minister Jagatharakshakan

The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a money laundering case against DMK MP and former Union Minister S. Jagatharakshakan.

A division bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R.M.T. Teekaa Raman allowed a writ petition filed by the DMK leader and quashed the Enforcement Directorate Information Report (EDIR), registered on June 12, 2020, on the basis of two FIRs that the CB-CID filed against him.

Jagatharakshakan, Member of Parliament from Arkonam constituency, was booked for allegedly usurping properties belonging to Chrome Leather company.

The division bench, in its order, said that a single bench of the high court had cancelled the two FIRs registered by the CB-CID and as per a Supreme Court judgment in the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary case, the ED will not be able to proceed with its EDIR.

It agreed with senior counsel Manishankar, representing Jagatharakashakan, saying that as a court of law had quashed a case related to the FIR, the ED could not be allowed to proceed further.

