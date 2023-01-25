HEALTHINDIA

Madras HC quashes notification banning sale of gutka in TN

NewsWire
0
0

The Madras High Court has quashed the 2018 notification of Tamil Nadu’s Food Safety Commissioner, banning the sale and manufacture of gutka and pan masala in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government had imposed a ban on the sale and manufacture of gutka and pan masala products under the temporary provisions of the Food Safety and Security Act (FSSA), and this was being extended continuously by notifications issued by the Food Safety Commissioner.

A division bench of Justices K. Kumaresh Babu and R. Subramanian, in their order, said that the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA) doed not provide for a complete ban on gutka products.

“If we are to uphold the power of the Food Safety Commissioner, to issue successive notifications under the FSSA, thereby imposing an almost permanent ban on a food product, we will be permitting something which was not contemplated by law,” it said.

The court also said that the successive notifications issued by the Food Safety Commissioner are not within the official’s powers and that they have exceeded their powers in issuing such notifications.

The bench also said that it was quashing the successive notifications issued by the Commissioner as they were in excess of the official’s powers.

20230125-203404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    6 cholera cases reported in DRC after volcano eruption

    Nearly 18mn Argentines receive Covid booster shot

    Covid Update: Gujarat reports 35 deaths, 8,338 fresh cases

    Mexico begins application of Chinese Sinovac vaccine