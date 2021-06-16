The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea moved by former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader Manikandan in a case pertaining to a sexual harassment complaint filed by a Malaysia-based woman.

A bench of Justice Abdul Quddhose rejected the anticipatory bail plea.

The former minister’s counsel John Sathyan argued that there is no truth in the allegations raised by the Malayasia-based woman, who also claims to be an actor, that the former minister had sexually harassed her by promising to marry her.

He claimed that the complainant had tried several extortion attempts from the former minister and that when she did not succeed in this, she had resorted to police complaints on a false allegation of sexual harassment.

However, the advocates appearing for the woman said that the former minister had entered into a sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage and if the promise is not honoured, the consent given for sex cannot be considered as consent.

After hearing both sides, the judge dismissed the anticipatory bail plea.

While Manikandan was not available for comment, his lawyer said that they would move the division bench.

–IANS

aal/vd