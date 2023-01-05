INDIA

Madras HC rejects writ petition against TN Governor

NewsWire
0
0

The Madras High Court on Thursday refuse to entertain a writ petition against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, questioning the authority under which he was holding the office, while simultaneously serving as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of Auroville Foundation.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy held that a writ petition against the Governor could not be entertained due to the immunity enjoyed under Article 361 of the Constitution.

M. Kannadas’s TPDK party had filed the writ petition citing that the post held by the Governor in the Auroville Foundation was that of an office of profit, as it involves payment of salary and other allowances apart from leave and pension.

He contended that under Article 158(2) of the Constitution, Governors are prohibited from holding any other office of profit and hence, avi must be called upon before the court and explain how he was holding an office of profit while being the Governor of the state.

The high court registry refused to number the writ petition and listed it before the division bench headed by the acting Chief Justice which rejected the petition as such.

Advocates S. Doraisamy and V. Elangovan appeared for the petitioner.

20230105-171804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Include clean air in poll manifestos, political parties urged

    Tribal jewellery is trending

    Iconic heritage sites to host gala dinners for G20 delegates

    Tunisha Sharma, all of 20, commits suicide on the sets of...