A Division bench of Madras High court, in an extraordinary sitting in the early hours of Thursday, restrained the AIADMK general council from amending the party bylaws during its meeting scheduled for this morning.

Comprising Justices M. Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan, the bench passed the interim order after hearing an appeal at the senior judge’s residence between 2.40 a.m and 4.30 a.m.

The appeal was preferred against a single bench judge Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy refusing to pass restrain order in respect to the resolutions to be passed by the general council scheduled on Thursday.

It had passed the judgment at 8.40 p.m on Wednesday night and immediately general council member of AIADMK, M. Shanmugham filed an appeal and obtained permission for an urgent hearing.

Senior Counsel P.H. Arvind Pandian, represented the AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam. The advocate told the court that as the general council meeting was scheduled on Thursday morning, there was grave urgency in hearing the matter.

The court obliged and heard the plea and pronounced the judgment restraining the general council from amending any bylaw of the party. This has brought a huge relief to Panneerselvam and his camp as an amendment of bylaw would mean the party opting for a single leader and posting Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the Single general secretary.

Since the passing away of former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J. Jayalalithaa, the party has been having a dual leadership with Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami leading it as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively.

