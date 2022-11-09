INDIA

Madras HC summons Puducherry PWD Secretary over illegal appointments

NewsWire
0
0

The Madras High Court has summoned the Puducherry PWD secretary to appear before it on Thursday to explain the process adopted with respect to public employment in the Union Territory.

The court also asked the PWD Secretary to explain the number of illegal and irregular appointments that were effected in the department.

A bench of Justice S.M. Subramanian passed the orders while hearing a writ petition on a service matter. The petitioner also mentioned that several illegal and irregular appointments were taking place in the Union territory and that this was against the Supreme Court verdict in the Umadevi case.

Justice Subramanian, in his interim order, stated that several appointments in the Union Territory appeared to have been made on the basis of favoritism, nepotism as also the whims and fancies of the authorities.

He also said that the court was concerned in not providing equal opportunity to all eligible candidates. Justice Subramanian also said that the modus operandi appeared to be getting people appointments on a temporary basis to start with and then absorb them permanently, adding that this was denying equal opportunity to eligible candidates.

20221109-183004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Police bust fake call-centre under the name of PM loan...

    Tesla’s Autopilot AI director quits amid widespread layoffs

    Refusal to sack Teni is moral bankruptcy: Priyanka

    K’taka police bust honey-trap gang, arrests 10